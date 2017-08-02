Thursday Weather

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Leave a Reply