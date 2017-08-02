Thursday Weather

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.