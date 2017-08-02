Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guest’s include the animal care professionals at the Animal Medical Center in Great Bend.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams
11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir
11:30-Noon “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Cole Reif. Guest’s include staff from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”
6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Seattle Mariners @ Kansas City Royals
10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”
Leave a Reply