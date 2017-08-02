Local business makes donation to support Great Bend Police Chief

Not only are citizens of Great Bend sorting out information and waiting to find out the truth with the dispute between Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch and the city’s governing body and administration, but local businesses are backing their stance with financial support. “Stand with Chief Couch” is a Facebook page created last week to back Couch as the police chief faces possible termination. The Facebook page acknowledged that Fuller Industries LLC made a $2,000 donation on August 1 to the fundraising page to help finance Chief Couch’s legal fees.

The Great Bend City Council voted 5-3 on July 24 to suspend Couch with pay partially because of “false or reckless” accusations the police chief made towards City Administrator Howard Partington and Mayor Mike Allison. Couch brought attention to possible misconduct by Partington and Allison in regards to officer shortages at the Police Department and other procedures.

It was council member Brock McPherson’s understanding that no investigation has been conducted to search into Couch’s accusations.

While waiting for a hearing to be set to allow Couch to make a rebuttal to his suspension, many groups have voiced their support for Couch or the city. The “Stand with Chief Couch” page noted along with the donation, Fuller Industries commented, “Fuller Industries would like to convey our overwhelming and unwavering support to Chief Cliff Couch…Fuller Industries strongly supports and encourages that the city administration makes the right decision for the citizens of Great Bend and retain Chief Cliff Couch as Police Chief.”

As of Wednesday morning, the “YouCaring” fundraising website raised $3,085 to support Chief Couch and offset his legal fees.