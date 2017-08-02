K-State coach Weber agrees to extension

Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has agreed a two-year contract extension that could keep him with the Wildcats through the 2020-21 season.

Weber had two years left on an extension he signed in April 2013.

Weber was on the hot seat last season before leading the Wildcats to 21 wins and a win over Wake Forest in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.

Compensation terms for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons will remain per an extension Weber signed in April 2013. The sixth-year head coach will be paid $2.15 million for the 2017-18 season, $2.25 million in 2018-19, $2.35 million in 2019-20 and $2.45 million in 2020-21.

Hired on March 31, 2012 as the 24th head coach in school history, Weber has guided K-State to a 100-68 (.595) overall record and three NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons, including a record-setting inaugural campaign in 2012-13 in which he helped the school to its first conference championship in 36 seasons.