Great Bend pool closes August 13

Due to rainy weather last year, the numbers at the Great Bend Wetlands Waterpark were slightly down. Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler says numbers coming to the pool this year were better with more consistent warm temperatures.

The 2017 summer marked the 13th year for the waterpark and Keeler says during the pool’s offseason, the slides will be recoated.

Scott Keeler Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/keeler-pool.mp3

Things will change for Keeler and the city staff after Kansas lawmakers passed a law tightening regulations on rides this year following the death of a young boy on a 17-story water slide at Schlitterbahn’s water park in Kansas City. Under the changes, amusement rides face new inspection and permit requirements.

Sunday, August 13 will be the final day the pool in Great Bend is open. Keeler says there must be at least 14 guards on duty when the pool is open. Since many of the pool staff are in college, the August 13 date made sense because of the staff reduction with many going back to college.