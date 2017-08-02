Fourth subject arrested from Olmitz drug bust

A fourth subject was arrested Tuesday afternoon that was connected to a search warrant Monday in Olmitz that resulted in several arrests for drug charges.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Eric Peters, age 37, in connection to the earlier arrest and eventually apprehended him in Hoisington. Peters was booked for distribution of hallucinogenics, possession of methamphetamine, and rape with a $100,000 bond. Peters was also arrested for felony obstruction with a $5,000 bond.

On Monday, July 31, Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a search warrant for 306 Garfield Street in Olmitz. Approximately 2.5 pounds of processed marijuana and more than two ounces of methamphetamine were found.

Josh Frydendall, age 26 of Great Bend, was arrested, as was Darren Halzle, age 34 of rural St. John and Rachel Kelly, age 40 of Olmitz. All of the subjects were arrested with a $100,000 bond.