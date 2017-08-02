FHSU football picked 5th in MIAA poll

Fort Hays State was tabbed fifth in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls on Tuesday released during the annual MIAA Football Media Day.

Fort Hays State finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the MIAA standings last year alongside Pittsburg State and Washburn, so both the Coaches and Media Polls reflect the final standings from the regular season last year. However, Pittsburg State was the only of school of the three that did not participate in a postseason game last year.

Fort Hays State won the Heart of Texas Bowl, 45-12, over Eastern New Mexico for the program’s first-ever postseason game win.

Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (9) 118

2. Emporia State (2) 108

3. Central Missouri (1) 106

4. Pittsburg State 88

5. Fort Hays State 83

6. Washburn 71

7. Missouri Western 58

8. Central Oklahoma 51

9. Lindenwood 37

10. Northeastern State 31

11. Missouri Southern 24

12. Nebraska-Kearney 17

Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (36) 464

2. Emporia State (3) 421

3. Central Missouri 383

4. Pittsburg State 347

5. Fort Hays State 316

6. Washburn 262

7. Central Oklahoma 227

8. Missouri Western 215

9. Lindenwood 145

10. Missouri Southern 108

11. Northeastern State 102

12. Nebraska-Kearney 52