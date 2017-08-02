Cherry Village hosts registration for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Anyone who wants to register a team for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is welcome to stop by Cherry Village, 1401 Cherry Lane, between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. The Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 in Great Bend. The number of people on a team can vary.

“Those who want to help us raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s support and research are encouraged to stop by and register,” said Erin Lewis, Cherry Village director of marketing. “The more teams we have, the more money we can raise to fight this horrible disorder.”

Two organizers of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be on hand at the registration event. They are Denise Vann, outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Kansas Chapter; and Missy Pflughoeft, executive director of Country Place Senior Living in Hoisington.

“Denise and Missy are instrumental in organizing the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Lewis noted. “We are happy to host the registration because Alzheimer’s research is crucial to finding a cure. Cherry Village wants to do whatever it can to support the cause.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disorder that impacts memory, thinking and language skills. It is the most common cause of dementia.

Lewis pointed out that those who cannot register in person on Aug. 3 may do so online by visiting the Alzheimer’s Association website. Refreshments will be served at the Cherry Village registration.