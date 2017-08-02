Barton Athletic teams finish atop the KJCCC academic standings

In a Tuesday release by the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC), the athletic teams from Barton Community College accumulated the top grade point average amongst the twenty-member conference.

The Cougars compiled a 3.27 GPA throughout the department for the 2016-17 school year, well ahead of second place Allen County Community College’s 3.06 GPA and the Conference’s overall 2.90 average.

Offering the most sports in the KJCCC with eighteen, Barton had sixteen of those teams earn National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) honorable mention distinctions achieving a grade point average above the 3.0 GPA mark while the other two squads reached or exceeded the KJCCC’s overall grade point average.

Five Barton teams were tops in the conference, led by the national runner-up squads of volleyball (3.83) and men’s soccer (3.31). Earning a third place national finish, the baseball team (3.42) also led the KJCCC, as did the men’s basketball team (3.17) and men’s indoor track and field squad (2.95).

List of Barton Athletic Teams, Grade Point Average, KJCCC placing:

Baseball (3.42) – 1st in KJCC

Basketball – Men’s (3.17) – 1st in KJCCC

Basketball – Women’s (3.45) – 3rd in KJCCC

Cross Country – Men’s (3.15) – 3rd in KJCCC

Cross Country – Women’s (3.23) – 3rd in KJCCC

Golf – Men’s (3.17) – 3rd in KJCCC

Golf – Women’s (3.67) – 2nd in KJCCC

Soccer – Men’s (3.31) – 1st in KJCCC

Soccer – Women’s (3.26) – 3rd in KJCCC

Softball (3.47) – 5th in KJCCC

Tennis – Men’s (3.29) – 2nd in KJCCC

Tennis – Women’s (3.44) – 2nd in KJCCC

Track and Field (Indoor) – Men (2.95) – 1st in KJCCC

Track and Field (Indoor) – Women (3.08) – 3rd in KJCCC

Track and Field (Outdoor) – Men (3.04) – 2nd in KJCCC

Track and Field (Outdoor) – Women (3.13) – 3rd in KJCCC

Volleyball (3.83) – 1st in KJCCC

Wrestling (2.90) – 3rd in KJCCC