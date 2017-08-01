Tuesday Weather

Great Bend Post

Areas of fog are likely in Central KS west of I-135 til around 7 AM CDT where & when visibilities may be as low as 1/2 mile.

Today

Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

