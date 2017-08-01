Tuesday Weather

Today Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.



Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.



Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight.



Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 6 to 10 mph.



Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.



Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.



Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.



Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.



Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.