Sunflower Early Education Center schedules open house for preschool

The Sunflower Diversified Services programs that serve infants, toddlers and preschoolers have scheduled an upcoming event for local and area families. An open house at Incredible Years Preschool is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Sunflower’s Early Education Center (EEC) is located at 1312 Patton in Great Bend. It houses both Incredible Years Preschool and a tiny-k early intervention program, serving children 0-3 years old.

“Our preschool open house is an opportunity for parents and children to meet the staff and become familiar with the classroom,” Director Shari Schneider said. “The children are able to explore the new environment while still having the support of their parents.

“This helps children, as well as parents, feel more comfortable separating on the first day,” she continued. “We currently provide three class sessions and children attend 2-4 days a week, depending on their age. We welcome anyone who wants to learn more about what our preschool has to offer.”

Tuition is based on a sliding-fee scale, making preschool accessible to more families with children ages 2-and- a-half to 5. The curriculum at Incredible Years focuses on: free play; social/emotional development; language, literature and communication; arts and sciences; and physical development.

Zoo Phonics, which promotes understanding and memory, is part of the preschool’s program. It is used in reading, spelling and writing.

“In addition, our low student-to- teacher ratio allows us to provide more small group activities and one-on- one support,” Schneider noted. “We are planning even more experiments and hands-on activities this year.

“Our staff also collaborates with community partners such as our tiny-k program at EEC and Helping Hands Preschool to provide screenings, evaluations and services as needed.”