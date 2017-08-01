Security for next Great Bend City Council meeting still a concern for Sheriff

Whenever and however the hearing for Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch happens; one thing is for sure, there are going to be a lot of bodies to see how the local governing body conducts the hearing.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is still concerned about protecting the rights and safety of all the citizens of Barton County, including those that live in the City of Great Bend. Bellendir decided to write a letter to the Great Bend governing body last week to illustrate his concerns.

Brian Bellendir Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/bellendir-1-couch.mp3

In his letter, Bellendir stated “I have received numerous phone calls and met with many people face-to-face about this issue. It has come to my attention there is a distinct possibility there will be a very large crowd at the next City Council meeting. Estimates range from 100 to 300.”

Along with moving the city council meeting or hearing to a larger venue, Bellendir would like to see security in place.

Brian Bellendir Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/bellendir-2-couch.mp3

Bellendir says the city building, 1209 Williams, is simply not large enough. The sheriff also believes if citizens are turned away, there will be strong protests. Bellendir mentioned the city council has moved the meetings to larger venues in the past, such as the Crest Theater or City Auditorium, when there was discussion on the flood control project and Seaboard Farms.

Citizens have continued to show their support of Chief Couch after the Great Bend City Council voted 5-3 to suspend Couch with pay with potential for termination. Couch raised questions on potential misconduct by City Administrator Howard Partington and Mayor Mike Allison in connection with the officer shortage and compensation issues at the Police Department.

No hearing has been set for Couch, but the next regularly scheduled council meeting is August 7 at 7:30 p.m.