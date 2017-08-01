Search continues for 4th subject after Olmitz drug arrest

On Monday, July 31 at about 2:30 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for a location in Olmitz. Deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 306 Garfield Street.

Deputies had to force entry into the residence and discovered three persons hiding in various locations. During the course of the search, Sheriff’s Officers located approximately 2 ½ pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives also confiscated more than two ounces of methamphetamine. US currency, scales, packaging material and other paraphernalia were located in the residence.

Arrested at the scene were Josh Frydendall, age 26 of Great Bend; Darren Halzle, age 34 of rural St. John; and Rachel Kelley, age 40 of Olmitz. All three were booked on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond on all three subjects is $100,000.

The Sheriff’s office is looking for a fourth resident who was not there at the time the warrant was executed. Eric Peters, age 37, is wanted for questioning in connection with the drug charges listed above as well as questioning in an aggravated battery case, rape case and criminal possession of a firearm.

The public is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or call 911 if they have information as to Peter’s whereabouts. A K-9 officer from the Great Bend Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office. Further arrests are expected.