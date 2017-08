RMAC’s Truck and Equipment in Ellinwood is looking for an outgoing Parts Salesperson experienced in Heavy-Duty and Automotive Parts. Must work well with the public, be meticulous and organized, and have a working knowledge of parts specific to heavy duty trucks and vehicles. Excellent benefits including paid health insurance available.

Pick up an application or mail resume to:

RMACs Truck & Equipment

300 E Santa Fe

Ellinwood, KS 67523