Little offense for the Royals in Monday’s 2-1 loss at Baltimore

It was not a good time for Craig Gentry’s first career walk-off hit last night for the Kansas City Royals. Baltimore’s Gentry’s hit a walk-off RBI single and gave the Orioles a 2-1 win over the Royals Monday night in Baltimore.

Neither team could do much offensively on a night dominated by pitchers. Ubaldo Jimenez pitched seveninnings, gave up one run, and five hits for the Orioles. Danny Duffy pitched well for KC, also going seven innings with one run and seven hits.

The O’s won their third straight and posted their first victory over the Royals this season. Kansas City swept Baltimore in an earlier three-game series. The Orioles are three games below .500 at 51-54, but made no moves after the trade deadline passed yesterday afternoon.

Kansas City remained two games back of Cleveland in the American League Central after the Indians lost to Boston last night, 6-2. Game two of the series in Baltimore begins tonight with radio coverage on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM beginning at 5:30.