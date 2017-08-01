Former Kansas City Chief to retire after 9 NFL seasons

Branden Albert is walking away from the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle, and former Kansas City Chief, has abruptly retired after nine seasons and two Pro Bowls. Albert called it quits following three training camp practices and a brief discussion with coach Doug Marrone.

Albert is the fifth NFL player to retire in the past week, following New England defensive end Rob Ninkovich, Baltimore offensive lineman John Urschel, New England receiver Andrew Hawkins and Denver safety David Bruton Jr.