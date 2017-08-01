Cop Shop (7/31)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/31)
Injury Accident
At 1:27 p.m. an accident at W. K-4 Highway & N. US 281 Highway was reported. Handled by KHP.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/31)
Warrant Arrest
At 9:04 a.m. an officer arrested Marcus Miller on a Johnson County warrant at 1217 Williams.
Theft
At 12:08 p.m. theft of a blue Trek bike was reported at 2124 Adams Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 12:56 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1714 Adams Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:21 p.m. an officer arrested Alber Hass at 1612 Heizer on a warrant.
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 4:03 p.m. the K-9 was used at 306 Garfield Avenue in Olmitz.
Theft
At 4:21 p.m. theft of checks from a vehicle was reported at 2300 6th Street.
Diabetic Problems
At 8 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 5G.
