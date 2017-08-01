Cop Shop (7/31)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/31)

Injury Accident

At 1:27 p.m. an accident at W. K-4 Highway & N. US 281 Highway was reported. Handled by KHP.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/31)

Warrant Arrest

At 9:04 a.m. an officer arrested Marcus Miller on a Johnson County warrant at 1217 Williams.

Theft

At 12:08 p.m. theft of a blue Trek bike was reported at 2124 Adams Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:56 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1714 Adams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:21 p.m. an officer arrested Alber Hass at 1612 Heizer on a warrant.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 4:03 p.m. the K-9 was used at 306 Garfield Avenue in Olmitz.

Theft

At 4:21 p.m. theft of checks from a vehicle was reported at 2300 6th Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 8 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 5G.