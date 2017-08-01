Barton Soccer to offer short, one-day clinic Saturday, August 5

The Barton Community College soccer programs are offering a youth soccer clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.this Saturday, August 5.

Open to boys and girls ages 4-18 years old regardless of skill and ability levels, the clinic’s goal is to help each camper become a better all-around soccer player in a rewarding and fun manner. Participants will work in small teams taught by Barton coaches and talented players focusing on individual, technical and team training while increasing knowledge of the game. Cost is only $10 for children aged 4-7 years old for one-hour instruction from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while the 8-18 year old range ninety minute session is just $20.

For more information or to register for the youth soccer clinic, contact Barton Women’s Soccer Head Coach Ousmane “O.C.” Camara at (620) 792-9397 or access the soccer clinic brochure here or online at www.BartonSports.com.