Barton County to help seal roads in Claflin

The City of Claflin has requested assistance with sealing of certain roads. As an independent contractor, Barton County would receive a maximum of $6,000 for labor and equipment.

Claflin Superintendent Rich Hayes says this partnership has been working out for over a decade, because no contractors want to tackle such a small project.

Rich Hayes Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/hayes-roads.mp3

Barton County does have a resolution that says the county will not compete with private sector contractors, but there are situations where the county will assist with city or township road repairs.

The Barton County Commission approved the motion 5-0 to assist the City of Claflin with road repairs.