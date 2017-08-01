Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/31)

BOOKED: Antonio Allende of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with indirect bond set at $867.50 cash or 90 days in jail.

BOOKED: Marcus Miller of Great Bend on Johnson County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $20,000.00 C/S to be posted in Johnson County only.

BOOKED: Andrew Delgadillo of Great Bend on Stafford County District Court warrant for aggravated battery, bond set in lieu of $75,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Albert Hass of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond is set in lieu of $1,037.00 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of $551.00 cash only. Dickinson County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $750.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Candy L. Mickle on Barton County probation warrant for serve sentence with no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler Marvin of Hoisington on Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $300.00 cash.

BOOKED: Rachel Kelley on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond. BCDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of certain hallucinogenic drugs and possession of paraphernalia with a bond of $100,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Josh FryDendall of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, distribute certain hallucinogenic, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set in lieu of $100,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Darrin S. Halzle on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of a certain hallucinogenic drug and possession of paraphernalia with a bond of $100,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Laveta Elam of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Antonio Allende of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court indirect after posting a $867.50 cash bond.

RELEASED: Nichole McConkey of Hoisington for BTDC case to treatment and received a $1,000.00 OR bond on BTDC case.

RELEASED: Jason Ray Levingston of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court per GBMC.

RELEASED: Bruce Smith to Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office on their warrant.

RELEASED: Matthew Cooley to Mitchell County for their warrant.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $750.00 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Lakin Shelor of Great Bend on HPD case for expired DL, posted through A-1 Bail Bonding of $1,000.00 C/S.