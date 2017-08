The Great Bend Braves will begin their roughly 700-mile trip to Fargo, North Dakota Wednesday morning to compete in the American Legion Baseball A National Regional.

Great Bend will play Jefferson City, Missouri in their first round game on Thursday, August 3 at 8:30 p.m. With two teams backing out, the six-team field will be split into two pools. The Braves will be guaranteed three games with two more on Friday, August 4.