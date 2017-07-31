Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include UWCK Executive Director Gaila Demel.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Focus on Rice County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Coronado Quivera Museum in Lyons Charlene Akers who will talk about current and upcoming exhibits. Also on the show will be Collection Manager Grave Evans.

11:30-12P “Out and About Show” hosted by Steve Webster. A special program that will discuss poverty in Barton County and a new program to help address it. Guests include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider and 20th Judicial District Director Amy Boxberger. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Baltimore Orioles

9:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”