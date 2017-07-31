Police investigate: 1 dead, 4 hospitalized after Kansas crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY-Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident.

Just after 11p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to report of an injury accident the 1700 Block of West Kellogg in Wichita. A 2006 Chevy Impala driven by a 38-year-old man was traveling on the ramp from Interstate 135 to Westbound Kellogg, according to Officer Charley Davidson.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It hit a concrete barrier and rolled. First responders pronounced a 44-year old passenger dead at the scene.

The driver and three additional occupants including a 29-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman were transported to a local hospital in serious and or critical condition, according to Davidson.

Police did not released names of the victims.