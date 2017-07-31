No mill levy increase in Barton County still means increased taxes for residents

One attending the Barton County Budget Hearing Monday morning might have felt pretty good about the information coming from the discussion that included the mention of no mill levy increases for the 2018 Operating Budget for Barton County. By keeping the mill levy the same for the upcoming fiscal year, there will still be tax increases to Barton County tax payers.

With the former Barton County Extension and Ellis County Extension Offices joining forces, the newly formed Cottonwood Extension District is a new taxing entity, in addition to the mill levy handed down by Barton County.

The county’s Operations Director Phil Hathcock says the money saved from not funding the Extension Council was funneled back into the county’s savings.

By not decreasing the mill levy or taxes, Barton County avoids using their reserves to balance the 2017 budget. The 2018 mill levy stays the same as the 2017 amount, 43.567. The total mill levy required $11,228,064 in property tax and each mill is equivalent to $257,723.

Commissioner Alicia Straub mentioned she wished the commission could have dropped property taxes, but felt it was wise to keep the mill levy where it was because of state restrictions with the tax lid.

The “property tax lid” law generally requires cities and counties to seek voter approval before they can adopt a budget that increases the spending of property tax revenues beyond a five-year average rate of inflation.

The 2018 budget includes a total increase in valuation of $15 million from the previous year which assisted with salary adjustments for law enforcement and 911 with a four percent or minimum 50-cent raise for all other county employees at a total cost of $335,670 for levied funds. Barton County Commissioners were also included in the pay raise, bumping their annual salary to an average of $23,182.

The supported agencies proposed financial help dropped from the estimated $684,785 in 2017 to $379,840 in 2018’s proposed budget, largely because of the Barton County Extension removal.

The Cottonwood Extension Office implemented their tax of a .78 mill levy, or $215,000, on July 1, 2017, which is the equivalent funding that Barton County supplied them with last year. The extension board has the power to raise the mill levy as high as 1.5 mills going forward.