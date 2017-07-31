Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Nancy L. Mortimer, 83, died July 28, 2017, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita.

She was born September 8, 1933, in rural Barton County, Kansas, the daughter of Karl F. and Alta Mae (Smith) Sette. Nancy was a graduate of Hoisington High School.

On October 31, 1951, she married Glynn R. Mortimer in Astoria, Oregon. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2014.

A lifetime Hoisington area resident, she worked for Barton County Community College as a benefit supervisor.

Nancy was first a member of First Christian Church in Hoisington, Kansas. Then when the church in Hoisington closed she became a member of First Christian Church in Great Bend, Kansas. She was very active in her church, singing in the choir, playing piano, teaching Sunday school and serving on the church board. As a soloist, Nancy sang for many funerals of family and friends. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Chapter GG, and the Beta Sigma Phi of Hoisington. Nancy and Glynn both served together as 4-H leaders in both the sheep and horse programs.

She is survived by two daughters; Glynda Gasser and husband Tim of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Shelly Demel and husband Brad of Hoisington, Kansas; six grandchildren, Lexi (Demel) Deutsch and husband Jake, Krysta (Gasser) Rutledge and husband Joe, Karley Gasser, Brady Demel, Abbi Demel, and Ally Gasser; a niece, Jennie Carns and husband Randy; a nephew, Greg Borchers and wife Chris; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Karla J. Borchers.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joshua Leu presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington City Cemetery. Friends may call 1-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids or Hoisington Volunteer Fire Department in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.