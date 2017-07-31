Monday Weather

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.



Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.



Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.



Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.



Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.



Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.



Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.



Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.



Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.



Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.



Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.