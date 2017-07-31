Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Monday Weather

by Leave a Comment

Widely scattered light showers may affect central Kansas this morning, generally west of a Lincoln to Lyons to Anthony line. Little more than a trace of rainfall is expected.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *