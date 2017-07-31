Kan. Game Wardens rescue injured man after river accident

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY- A man is recovering from injuries sustained in an accident on the Kansas River in Pottawatomie County over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon Game Wardens were dispatched to a report of a man with a possible broken leg on the River. Wardens along with a paramedic, launched a department rescue airboat and located the group between Wamego and St George, according to a social media report.

Upon arrival, it was learned that the man’s injuries were worse than reported. Authorities administering an IV, paramedic and wardens loaded the victim on a spine board and he was transported by airboat back to the Wamego boat ramp where EMS took over.

Officials released no additional details on the accident.