John O’Connor

July 31, 2017

Howcha do and welcome to Week 313 to Agitation by Punctuation, our weekly exercise in stringing words together in some semblance of order. And it’s brought to you in part this week by a generous grant from the Am I Making Sense Yet? Foundation. Their motto says it all: “If you don’t try, you can’t goof it up.”

The hot weather last week brought back memories of our first home back in the ‘70s. It was located in the neighborhood largely built by Leonard Harper and Company (so I’ve been told) north of Brit Spaugh Park, at 28th and Williams to be exact. We sold the home in 1982 when we needed more space, but we enjoyed our time in that neighborhood.

The house had a large window air conditioner, and on your typical 95-degree day it ran and ran. Things were great in the living room, but a little ‘warmish’ in the bedrooms and bathroom. So we used three or four fans and got by with minimal discomfort. The only slight irritant was the droning of the A/C unit, which sort of sounded like a Cessna 172 getting ready for take-off. We considered putting in central air, but decided against it because that would have meant removal of the gravity flow furnace, which we really liked.

This type of furnace is basically a big gas space heater mounted in the wall and located centrally in the house with heat ducts about three feet off the floor. It had no fan; the heat would just flow out of the ducts and wend its way around the house. Simple and maintenance-free. The no-fan aspect of it meant that whenever you had a power outage, you still had heat. Neat. I understand there are modern variations of it, but I don’t know how prevalent they are in this area.

Quite a few of these ‘Harper houses’ also came with a built-in gas grill just outside the back door. It was tied in directly to the KP and L (as it was called then) gas line and was so convenient. Sally would go outside, flick the starter and be cookin’ in thirty seconds. I understand this type of arrangement is no longer legal, or “to code” as they say. I suppose a few people had mishaps with them and that ‘put the kibosh’ on that.

We have a lot of memories from our time there, one of which involved the Great Cat vs Blackbird wrestling match. We looked out one afternoon and saw our cat Stanley literally wrestling in the grass with a huge blackbird. Stanley had him pinned, then the bird was on top, then Stanley again. Finally, the bird escaped and took to the air, flying very low and slow, with Stanley still in hot pursuit. He strolled back to the house looking pretty proud of himself. That bird would know better next time.

Another unique moment at that house happened in May 1980 when I took out the trash one morning and discovered a fine dust covering the trash can lid and also the top rail of our chain link fence. Mount St. Helens had ‘blown its top’ two days earlier and the dust was coming down here in Kansas. The incident really brought home to me the ‘connnectedness’ of our world.

Well, you ‘connected’ pretty well in your replies to last week’s edition. Let’s look…

Terry guessed the shoe spoon (or horn) as the shoe store device. No, but Kim had it: the Brannock device, the metal foot measuring gadget, still used by thousands of shoe stores around the country.

Someone had asked a few weeks ago about a bike store downtown in the ‘80s. Charlie thought it may have been on the north side of the square, maybe in the basement of an appliance store. He mentioned Morrison’s, but the only store with that name I recall was Morrison’s Jewelry, which was next to Ruth and Ray’s Record store. Great Bend Appliance, managed for a time by Roy Miller, former manager of Boogaart’s Supermarket, was on that block, across the alley from the old ‘federal building. Don’t remember if they had any other retail operation in that building.

Ryan answered the LBJ question. Yes, he came to Independence, Mo., to sign the Medicare bill in honor of Harry Truman who had pushed the concept years before.

As for the first location of Action Sports, Eldon thought it may have been north—or maybe south—of Brentwood on Main. Hint: north is the right direction, but I need more specifics.

Edith Ann remembered Lloyd’s Shoes on Main and then asked about a dentist who supposedly ‘officed’ above Komarek Jewelry. Terry guessed Dr. Kutina. CW dropped by to say he didn’t recall any dentist above Komarek’s, but a Dr. Mitchell WAS above American State Bank. A personal note: when Komarek’s was closing some years ago, Frank showed one of our sales guys the upstairs and it was just storage, mainly a large inventory of unsold musical instrument accessories.

Okay, questions still open include the location of Action Sports; the food product that had to be a certain color in some states, and the one about the radio and TV comedian who incorporated his sponsor’s name into his weekly audience greeting. HINT: his last name was the same as a famous clarinetist’s first name.

Okay, two more: what legendary middle eastern ruler was a subject of a hit record in 1978?

White House staff shake-ups are nothing new. What ‘chief of staff’ had to resign partially because of a piece of fancy wearing apparel?

Well, have yourself a peachy week. See you next week, same time, same station…or website.

John