Jacobs of Great Bend sentenced for robbery and methamphetamine

Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor announced July 31, 2017 that Lee Brett Jacobs appeared in Barton County District Court on July 28 for sentencing in two felony cases.

In May, Jacobs was convicted on a charge of robbery in one case, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in a second case.

At sentencing, Jacobs was ordered to serve 130 months in prison for the robbery case, and 40 months in prison for the drug case. The sentences run consecutively, for a total of 170 months in prison.

Jacobs was also advised that he could not possess firearms as a result of his convictions.

The Great Bend Police Department investigated the case and Mellor prosecuted the case for the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

Jacobs, age 36 from Great Bend, was arrested for kidnapping, criminal threat, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of explosives, felony attempt to flee and elude, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in February. He was released from El Dorado Correctional Facility last summer and was in the vehicle when Barton County Sheriff’s Office officials were led on a chase on northern Highway 281.