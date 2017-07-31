Great Bend Legion Chiefs fall short in state title game

For a moment, it appeared likely that both American Legion Baseball teams from Great Bend were destined for long road trips to represent the state at National Regional tournaments. The Great Bend Chiefs fell a game short of winning the AAA State Championship after falling to Ottawa 10-6 on Sunday.

Great Bend won their first three games of the tournament in Ottawa, setting up two chances to win the state title, but Ottawa beat Great Bend 9-1 on Saturday setting up the second championship game Sunday morning.

The Chiefs ended their season 21-13. Ottawa is now three-time defending state champs and will represent the state in the regional tournament in New Orleans, Louisiana August 2-7.