Council members surprised by the call for action against Great Bend Police Chief

As of Monday afternoon, no time or date was set for Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch’s hearing before the council that voted 5-3 to suspend Couch immediately with potential for termination. It was noted Mayor Mike Allison has yet to come into the City Hall to set the date. According to a Great Bend City Council member and city official, Allison is still recovering from a knee replacement surgery from last week.

Couch submitted his notice for a hearing Friday, July 28 before his automatic termination would have set in had he not. Couch will eventually have his chance at a rebuttal to the council’s decision to suspend him with pay and with serious consideration of termination.

The city council’s decision to suspend Couch for “false or reckless” accusations came as a complete surprise to council member Brock McPherson, who voted against the motion.

Brock McPherson Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/brock-.mp3

Couch brought before the city council claims of possible misconduct with City Administrator Howard Partington and Mayor Mike Allison in connection with Couch’s concerns with the Police Department’s employee shortage and compensation.

McPherson was one of five council members that answered or returned a phone call to the Eagle Media Center. Council members Joel Jackson, Vicki Berryman, and Wayne Henneke failed to return a call. McPherson imagined the special meeting on July 24 was going to be about the investigation regarding Couch’s accusations. It was under McPherson’s impression that no firm has been hired to conduct such an investigation yet.

Council member Allene Owen, who voted in favor of the suspension, noted she would not be intimidated from either side and says she wants to do what is right for Great Bend in the end.

Allene Owen Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/allene-.mp3

A portion of the Great Bend community has rallied behind Couch, who was hired in the spring of 2015, with blue and white signs, Facebook groups, petitions in favor of the police chief, petitions to recall the mayor and council members and to remove Partington.

According to another council member, speaking anonymously, Couch would not budge or communicate with city officials after multiple executive sessions were called to hear the cases of both sides following the June 5 council meeting.

The public hearing must be within two weeks of the July 28 deadline. The next regularly scheduled council meeting is August 7 at City Hall, 1209 Williams.

Just a few of the signs posted throughout Great Bend in support of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch: