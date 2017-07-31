Council members surprised by the call for action against Great Bend Police Chief

As of Monday afternoon, no time or date was set for Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch’s hearing before the council that voted 5-3 to suspend Couch immediately with potential for termination. It was noted Mayor Mike Allison has yet to come into the City Hall to set the date. According to a Great Bend City Council member and city official, Allison is still recovering from a knee replacement surgery from last week.
Couch submitted his notice for a hearing Friday, July 28 before his automatic termination would have set in had he not. Couch will eventually have his chance at a rebuttal to the council’s decision to suspend him with pay and with serious consideration of termination.
The city council’s decision to suspend Couch for “false or reckless” accusations came as a complete surprise to council member Brock McPherson, who voted against the motion.
Couch brought before the city council claims of possible misconduct with City Administrator Howard Partington and Mayor Mike Allison in connection with Couch’s concerns with the Police Department’s employee shortage and compensation.
McPherson was one of five council members that answered or returned a phone call to the Eagle Media Center. Council members Joel Jackson, Vicki Berryman, and Wayne Henneke failed to return a call. McPherson imagined the special meeting on July 24 was going to be about the investigation regarding Couch’s accusations. It was under McPherson’s impression that no firm has been hired to conduct such an investigation yet.
Council member Allene Owen, who voted in favor of the suspension, noted she would not be intimidated from either side and says she wants to do what is right for Great Bend in the end.
A portion of the Great Bend community has rallied behind Couch, who was hired in the spring of 2015, with blue and white signs, Facebook groups, petitions in favor of the police chief, petitions to recall the mayor and council members and to remove Partington.
According to another council member, speaking anonymously, Couch would not budge or communicate with city officials after multiple executive sessions were called to hear the cases of both sides following the June 5 council meeting.
The public hearing must be within two weeks of the July 28 deadline. The next regularly scheduled council meeting is August 7 at City Hall, 1209 Williams.
Just a few of the signs posted throughout Great Bend in support of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch:
Comments
Proud resident of G.B. says
Allene Owen you will not intimidate us The People of Great Bend either, you are acting like a Bully and it will not be tolerated. You are suppose to be professional acting not child like. I dont know if what you said was a threat or just some kind of intimidation to the City of Great Bend but you are not gaining any brownie points for your disregard for the well being of our City! You are contradicting yourself by saying that or you would have voted “NO” when deciding to take away the Best Chief we have had in many Years! You lost everyone I knows vote and RESPECT is something you will never receive in this community again!
Seeking Tacos says
I could not have said it better myself!
Richard says
If not being intimidated was true, she wouldn’t have voted to fire a department head. Whistleblowers have protections.
Bob Allen says
It’s all a head game . Now all of a sudden no one knows what’s going on that bs.
Bluekansas says
After your comment
My best guess is you’re not on Allene Owens list for Campaign manager in her bid for Mayor?
Concerned Citizen says
If Allene wants to do what is best for this city I suggest she actually listens to the phone calls she’s received from citizens. If she thinks firing Cliff is what’s best for this city, then she clearly has failed to understand this local community, the workings of the GBPD and the wants and needs of the citizens. It’s sad to see a person elected to serve fail so miserably the people she’s supposed to be representing. Howard Partington has bred an atmosphere of fear and elevated himself to absolute power over the city of Great Bend and it’s unbelievable that Allene can’t see past the nose on her own face and acknowledge the fact that getting rid of Partington is what is actually best for Great Bend.
Mary Channell says
Every community needs a police chief who makes the safety of the community a high priority. And that priority takes man power and funds. Please support this Chief as he does his best for Great Bend.
charlieshorse says
I think Allene Owen should open up a Beauty Shop outside of Barton County…and live there, as well.
Seems like she learned a new word…”intimidated”..
Bob Allen says
It took her 5 day to find that word the mayor said it to her and she look dumber then what she is. She was paid by Joel Jackson to say it. !
Ouch says
A Classic Case OF POWER going to a Morons Head….The I’m God Syndrome…
Definitely time for a New Council…and a Damn sure time for a New City Administrator..
Bob Allen says
And a new city attorney.
Ouch says
A Classic Case OF POWER going to a Morons Head….The I’m God Syndrome…
Definitely time for a New Council…and a Damn sure time for a New City Administrator..
And Time For Term Limits.. 15 years is too long for a Person to be a Council Member and 8 years is Too long for someone to be Mayor..
Jay says
The city council should just get everything out in the open. If the Chief wants an open session give it to him.
charlieshorse says
I think Brock McPherson has shown his true colors with this statement, and is not capable of, nor has any business presiding as the Mayor of Great Bend…
Why is he surprised??? Did he just wake up one morning last week, read the Tribune, and experience an epiphany?
Make no mistake, the people of Great Bend are pissed, and fed up with the dysfunction of our city administration, from Mayor Allison and his social buddies, the city council, Howard Partington, all the way down to the attitude of the $75.00/week secretaries who greet the citizens in the city offices with a somewhat arrogant attitude.
Unfortunately, I don’t think the citizens of Great Bend will see a public hearing regarding the suspension/termination of Chief Couch…considering the past performance of our figurehead, plastic smiled city council, this meeting will likely happen behind closed doors (again), and we will learn about it after the fact…
Bluekansas says
Made calls to the mayor Boys Jackson Berryman Owens and Henneke
Boys and Henneke took my call and and we had a decent conversation but in the end they were both behind Partington.
Jackson our fine Mayor and Owens refused to take or return my calls.
Guess I did talk to the Mayor when I asked to speak to Councilwimen Berryman, but before I could finish saying ‘I disagree with your vote last night’ she hung the phone up on me.
I did Talk to Dawson McPherson And Cory Zimmerman and congrualted them on their votes.
These were not anonymous calls or rude I told them my name address and left my number with all of them.
Adam says
Allene great bend citizens will do what’s best for us and that won’t be voting ur [edited] in as mayor
Dana Dawson says
They shouldn’t have been surprised. I warned them what would happen if they didn’t have the investigation first. It wasn’t a threat or intimidation, just a fact…
charlieshorse says
So, as I have previously offered, I think this hearing will happen without public notification, behind closed doors…
Would you please keep us informed?
Dana Dawson says
I have been told that it is NOT ETHICAL to discus matters out side of a executive session. And when I see Ethical practices in executive sessions, I won’t…
