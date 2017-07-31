Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/28 – 7/30)

7/28

BOOKED: Ramon Garcia of Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence order.

BOOKED: Steve Herren of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S. GBPD case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond is set in lieu of $10,000.00.

BOOKED: Chrischel Peterman for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200.00 cash.

BOOKED: Gage A. Dewald on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Shelly Dill of St. John on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation and Rice County District Court warrant for probation violation. She was released on the condition of going to treatment.

RELEASED: Adam Shull of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after probation was granted.

RELEASED: Edward Johnson of Great Bend on BTDC cases to probation.

RELEASED: Charles E. Grayson on Barton County District Court warrants by order of the court.

RELEASED: Chrischel Peterman for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, posted bond in $200.00 cash.

7/29

BOOKED: Nicholas Curtice of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, flee and elude, reckless driving, driving while revoked and expired registration, bond is set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Robert Bruce of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat, bond set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on HPD case for domestic battery, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Ray Levingston of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $1,287.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jesus A. Hernandez-Madrid on Barton County District Court case for DUI and refusal to breath test with a bond of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Robert Bruce of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat, posted $5,000.00 bond through A-1.

7/30

BOOKED: Jacob Ford of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court for contempt of court, bond was set at $200.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Lakin Shelor of Great Bend on HPD case for expired DL, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Amber D. Parr on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $200.00 or a 48-hour OR bond. Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $205.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Aaron Corkill on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,326.00 cash only or 80 days in jail. BCDC warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $20,000.00 C/S. Hoisington PD case for interference LEO, possession of hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with a bond of $5,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Jesus A. Hernandez-Madrid on Barton County District Court case for DUI and refusal of breath test after posting a $100.00 bond.

RELEASED: Jacob Ford of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court for contempt of court after posting a $200.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on HPD case for domestic battery after posting a 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Ramon Garcia of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Amber Parr on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $200.00 or a 48-hour OR bond. Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $205.50 cash. Posted both bond in cash, $405.50 total.

RELEASED: Gage A. Dewald on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.