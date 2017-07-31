Barton Co. man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

BARTON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Bardon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by James M. Cornwell, 78, Hoisington, was southbound on U.S.281 five miles west of Hoisington.

The driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The Dodge stuck the driver’s side of a 1994 GMC passenger vehicle driven by James W. Waldrop, TN, that was westbound on Kansas 4

Cornwell and Waldrop were transported to the hospital in Hoisington. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.