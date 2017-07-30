USGS reports 2nd Kansas earthquake this weekend

SUMNER COUNTY – A second earthquake of the weekend shook south-central Kansas Sunday.

The quake just before 3:30p.m. measured a magnitude 2.6 and was centered ten miles northwest of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Saturday at 7:13 p.m. the USGS reported a magnitude 3.0 quake was centered approximately five miles southwest of South Hutchinson.

In addition to the Kansas quakes, three small earthquakes have been recorded in northern Oklahoma during the weekend.

The largest was a magnitude 2.6 quake on Saturday near Enid, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. A magnitude 2.5 temblor was also recorded Saturday near Enid and a 2.2 magnitude quake was recorded Sunday near Woodward, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Geologists say quakes of magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest felt by humans.

Sunday’s quake is the eighth in Kansas this month. The USGS reported 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Sunday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.