The Great Bend Bombers Baseball make-up tryouts has been moved to Monday, August, 7 at Brit Spaugh North Fields in Great Bend.

Anyone 8-and-under prior to May 31, 2017 will have their tryout from 5:30-6 p.m. Players 9-10 and under are from 6-6:30 p.m. and 11-12 year olds are from 6:30-7 p.m.

Any questions can be directed to Gbbombersbaseball@gmail.com.