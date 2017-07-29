Repairs to Radium Road bridge still on for late August

Scheduled repairs to the Radium Road bridge are still set to begin in late August. According to Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman, L&M Contractors have informed him that the work that will replace asphalt on the bridge decking is still schedule for the middle of the month, repair work that could extend to the end of the year.

Barry McManaman Audio

The project on the bridge that crosses the Arkansas River on SW 50 Avenue could be done sooner depending on the condition of the sub-surface and the amount of patching crews will need to do.

L&M submitted the low bid of just under $399,000. It’s anticipated that the county will receive Federal Exchange Funds from the Kansas Department of Transportation after the project closes.