UPDATE: Police say naked man found near Kan. shopping mall has died

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities reported Friday that 18-year-old Joseph Daniel Irwin, 18, Topeka, had died from injuries in a suspicious incident on Wednesday, according to Amy McCarter with Topeka Police.

Just before 8p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the intersection of 21st and Arvonia in Topeka near West Ridge Mall after report of a naked person identified as Irwin in the street, according to a media release.

Police reported they found Irwin without clothes and unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital. Police released no additional details.

