Ottawa beats Chiefs 9-1 to force 2nd championship game

The Great Bend Legion Chiefs will have to wait one more day to celebrate a Triple-A American Legion baseball championship. Two time defending state champ Ottawa beat the Chiefs 9-1 Saturday to force a second championship game Sunday morning at 10:00 am.

Ottawa took an early 4-0 lead and broke the game open with a 5-run 7th. It was the 5th straight win for the defending champs who lost to Hays 7-4 in the first round on Wednesday. The loss ended a 7-game winning streak for Great Bend who falls to 21-12.

Tomorrow morning’s winner will be crowned Kansas State Champion and represent the state at the regional tournament in New Orleans August 2-7.