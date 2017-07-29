Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Budget Hearing and Agenda Meeting

Monday, July 31, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

BUDGET HEARING – This Budget Hearing has been scheduled for the purpose of reviewing the proposed 2018 Operating Budget for Barton County.

A. BUDGET HEARING: 2018 Operating Budget:

-Elected officials, Department Heads and supported agencies were asked to submit preliminary budget requests for the 2018 Operating Year. After reviewing the requests, the Commission then overviewed the proposed budget and made revisions. The proposed 2018 Operating Budget is now presented to the Barton County Commission to receive public comment. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will present details.

CLOSE BUDGET HEARING.

AGENDA MEETING

Following the Close of the Budget Hearing until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the July 24, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. RESOLUTION 2017-13: A Resolution Expressing the Property Taxation Policy of the

Board of County Commissioners of Barton County, Kansas, with Respect to

Financing the 2018 Annual Budget for Barton County:

-Resolution 2017-13, Expressing the Property Taxation Policy of the County, details

the costs of providing services. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will present

details.

B. ADOPTION OF THE 2018 BARTON COUNTY OPERATING BUDGET:

-At the Budget Hearing for the Proposed 2018 Operating Budget for Barton

County, conducted prior to this Regular Agenda Meeting, public comments

were received. The Commission is now asked to consider adoption of the

budget.

C. ADOPTION OF THE 2018 AUTHORIZED POSITIONS LISTING:

-To assure that offices are operating with appropriate personnel, the 2018

Authorized Positions listing is presented for adoption. The listing includes all

County positions, including Central Kansas Community Corrections and 20th

Judicial District Juvenile Services, since both fall under the umbrella of County

operations.

D. CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN:

-Through the budgeting process, Barton County plans for cash transfers, as

savings, to the Capital Improvement Plan. This plan, as revised each year,

allows for the projected maintenance and remodeling of County buildings and

major modifications to roads and bridges. Mr. Hathcock will present the plan.

E. EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT PLAN:

-Through the budgeting process, Barton County plans for cash transfers, as

savings, to the Equipment Replacement Plan. The plan is developed and

revised each year for the purpose of ensuring that equipment costs is kept at a

manageable level. Mr. Hathcock will present the plan.

F. SOUTHWEST DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES, INC: Agreement for Services:

-Southwest Developmental Services, Inc. (SDSI) is the Community

Developmental Disability Organization (CDDO) for the County. Under the 2018

service agreement, SDSI will provide all services required by Kansas statutes for a

CDDO for a total of $70,000.00. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

G. CITY OF CLAFLIN: Cooperative Effort to Repair Roads:

-The City of Claflin has requested assistance with sealing of certain roads. As an

independent contractor, the County would receive a maximum of $6,000 for

labor and equipment. Robert Suelter, Claflin City Attorney, developed the

contractual agreement for the work. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will

provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: JULY 31, 2017

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business, will discuss regular

business as well as Phil Hathcock, Operations / Solid Waste Director.

10:30 a.m. – The Commission will meet as the Board of Fire District No. One.

10:45 a.m. – On-System Bridge No. 110, Arkansas River Bridge Guardrails, South of

Ellinwood – Barry McManaman, County Engineer, and Amy Miller, Emergency

Risk Manager. This will be followed by a review of changes to the Federal Funds

Exchange Program.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is

scheduled for August 3, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, August 7, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.

GOVERNING BODY OF FIRE DISTRICT NUMBER ONE – BARTON COUNTY, KANSAS

Budget Hearing and Agenda Meeting

July 31, 2017 – 10:30 a.m. Until Close

I. BUDGET HEARING – This Budget Hearing has been scheduled for the purpose of

reviewing the proposed 2018 Operating Budget for Fire District Number One.

A. BUDGET HEARING: 2018 Operating Budget:

-Fire District Officials were asked to submit a preliminary budget request for the

2018 Operating Year. It is now presented to the Governing Body of Fire District

Number One to receive public comment during the Budget Hearing. Phil

Hathcock, Barton County Operations Director, will present details.

II. CLOSE BUDGET HEARING.

AGENDA MEETING

Immediately Following the Close of the Budget Hearing

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Consider Approval of Agenda.

C. Consider Minutes of the March 6, 2017, Regular Meeting.

D. Electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut

off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Meetings, will be

heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Governing Body will

be heard at this time.

A. ADOPTION OF THE 2018 FIRE DISTRICT OPERATING BUDGET:

-The Budget Hearing for the Proposed 2018 Operating Budget was conducted

prior to this Regular Meeting. The Governing Body is now asked to consider

adoption of the proposed budget.

IV. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. Next Regular Meeting will be announced at a later date.

V. ADJOURN.