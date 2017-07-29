Health Department to conduct Immunization Clinic

The Barton County Health Department will hold a Special Immunization Clinic on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7am to 10am for all Barton County students needing immunizations before returning to school or sports. Numerous providers in collaboration with area schools will be holding sports physical events in the next few weeks and the Barton County health department is offering a special opportunity to get area students protected from vaccine preventable diseases.

Parents are reminded that they must bring their insurance information and accompany their students to the clinic to receive any immunizations. Many athletes and students will need recommended vaccines to achieve full protection for the upcoming school year as well as for their lifetime. All students and athletes need protection, including those entering colleges and universities in the Fall.

To avoid long waiting times for Back-to-School immunizations, parents are encouraged to start bringing their children to Barton County Health Department now to update immunizations. All immunization records will be reviewed with parents and students to identify any needed immunizations and gaps in disease protection that can be covered with vaccines.

For more information, contact Barton County Health Department at 620-793-1902.