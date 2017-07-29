Great Bend beats Hays 10-7 to move within one win of state title

The Great Bend Legion Chiefs moved within one victory of a Triple-A State American Legion Championship with a 10-7 win over the Hays Eagles Friday night in the winner’s bracket final of the state tournament in Ottawa.

Great Bend took advantage of 7 Hays errors and the Chiefs rallied from an early 3-run deficit to get the victory that pushes their season record to 21-11.

The Chiefs will play the winner of the Hays/Ottawa game at 12:30 Saturday afternoon. If the Cheifs win, they would claim their second ever Legion Championship. If they lose, a second championship game would be played at 10 am Sunday.