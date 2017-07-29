A successful program to help families out of poverty is coming to Barton County

While poverty in Barton County is often times discussed, there has been no real plan in place to help address the problem. That will soon change. Circles of Central Kansas, a program that is modeled after the circles program in McPherson County, will soon begin offering a way out of poverty for families in Barton County. The program that is a joint effort between the Barton County Health Department, 20th Judicial District Community Corrections, the Essdack program at the Barton County Academy, and Kansas Kids @ Gear Up, is being spearheaded by Rebecca Lewis-Pancratz.

Rebecca Lewis-Pancratz audio

Pancratz knows all about the circles program. She is a graduate of the Circles of McPherson County program that helped her family get on the road to getting out of poverty.

Rebecca Lewis-Pancratz audio

There will be an information meeting on Sunday August 13th at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend starting at six o’clock. Childcare will be provided and the program will be explained.

For more information about the Circles program, contact Shelly Schneider with the Barton County Health Department or call Reverend Lenny Maxwell at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend.