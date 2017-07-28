Weekend Weather

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
