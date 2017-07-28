GREAT BEND, Kan. — Stanley Dean Mai, 86, died July 26, 2017, at his home in Great Bend, Kan. He was born Oct. 6, 1930, at Russell County, Kan., the son of Adam and Pauline (Peil) Mai. He married Bonnie Lorene Higgins Jan. 28, 1951, at St. John Lutheran Church, Russell, Kan. She died Aug. 29, 1999. He was a Great Bend resident for 55 years. In 2000, he retired from Monte Gardner Construction in Bakersfield, Calif. He was owner and operator of Independent Transport for Curtis Robinson and Son, Inc., and Kaw Transport. He spent many years as an oilfield employee for Joe Brougher Oil, Clinton Oil Company, Energy Reserve Group, and Sun Oilwell Cementing.

Mr. Mai enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and tinkering in his shop.

Survivors include four children: Jay Mai and his wife Kathy of Great Bend, Kan., Janet Gardner and husband Monte of Bakersfield, Calif., Lee Mai and Lindsey Jacobsen of North Platte, Neb., and Nancy Mai of the home; three brothers, Maynard Mai and his wife Lois of Glide, Ore., Donald Mai and his wife Karen of Piedmont, Calif., and Glen Mai and his wife Claudia of Reno, Nev.; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Stephanie Mai; two sons, Stanley Dean Mai, Jr. and Gerald Vernon Mai; one brother, Vernon Mai; one daughter-in-law, Rose Mai; and two grandsons, Darryl Coston, Jr. and Jared Mai.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Adam D. Wutka officiating. Burial will follow in the Russell City Cemetery, Russell, Kan. Friends may call from 1-9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

