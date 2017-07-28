UPDATE: Kansas teen sentenced for fire that killed his mother, sister

HUTCHINSON— A Kansas teenager convicted last August as an adult in the deaths of his mother and 11-year-old sister in a 2013 house fire was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Samuel Vonachen, 14 at the time of the crime had been described as a scheming psychopath. During the trial, the defense suggested he had a mental defect.

During Friday’s sentencing, Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder recounted the night of the fire and called Vonachen a danger to the community. He said the judge should not depart from the sentencing guideline of life in prison without parole.

Vanochen’s grandmother briefly addressed the court prior to the judge announcing sentence.

In August of 2016, a Reno County jury convicted the teen for the killings of his mother and sister who died after he poured gasoline and set fire to the family home in September 2013. His father was able to escape.

Vonachen was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder for trying to kill his father and aggravated arson for setting of the fire.

————

HUTCHINSON — A sentencing hearing is underway for a Kansas teenager convicted last August as an adult in the deaths of his mother and 11-year-old sister in a 2013 house fire.

Samuel Vonachen, 14 at the time of the crime had been described as a scheming psychopath. During the trial, the defense suggested he had a mental defect.

During Friday’s sentencing, Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder recounted the night of the fire and called Vonachen a danger to the community. He said the judge should not depart from the sentencing guideline of of life in prison without parole.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.