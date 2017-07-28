Glenn Wayne Morgan, 66, died July 20, 2017, at his home in Galatia. He was born October 24, 1950, the son of Arthur Glenn and Mary Teresa (Rahall) Morgan.

Glenn graduated from Doyle High School, Kernersville, North Carolina. He then attended school at Kansas University.

A longtime resident of Galatia, Glenn was self-employed, dealing in used cars, parts and antiques.

He is survived by his parents; Arthur and Mary Morgan of Hoisington, and three siblings; Ann Eulert and husband Bud of Hays, Kansas, Hope Krug and husband David of Topeka, Kansas, and Scott Morgan of Great Bend, Kansas; a nephew, Austin Krug of Overland Park, Kansas; and two nieces, Heather McGlocklin of Wichita and Bobbi Hase of Lenexa, Kansas.

A private family graveside will be held at a later date in Olivet Cemetery, Hoisington. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

Share this: Google

Twitter

Email

Facebook

