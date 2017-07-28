GREAT BEND — Dorothy Mae Newell Schuetz, 98, died July 17, 2017, at her home in Great Bend. She was born April 28, 1919, at Great Bend, the daughter of Traver Perry and Nellie (Christner) Newell. She graduated from Great Bend High School in 1937 and was Rhorea Queen her senior year. That fall she enrolled at the University of Kansas and pledged Chi Omega. She fell in love with Glen Andrew Schuetz of Great Bend and they married June 26, 1938, at Great Bend. He died Nov. 22, 2001. Prior to her marriage, Mrs. Schuetz won a local beauty contest and was Miss Great Bend of 1938. She worked for her husband at Schuetz Hardware and later Schuetz Real Estate, both Main Street businesses.

Mrs. Schuetz was a member of First Presbyterian Church and PEO Chapter FS, both of Great Bend.

Survivors include one son, Perry Schuetz and his wife Nancy of Great Bend; one daughter, Sally Jensen of Great Bend; four grandchildren: Amy (Schuetz) Hurley and her husband Geoff of Imperial Beach, Calif., John Schuetz of Topeka, Jennifer (Jensen) Graves and her husband Brian of Hood River, Ore., and Justin Jensen and companion Meagan Johnson of Pomona, Calif.; five great-grandchildren, Kendyl Hurley, Quinn Hurley, Morgan Graves, Michelle Graves and Maxwell Graves; and one niece, Nell Ann Arvites of Anchorage, Alaska. She was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Phillips in 1981; and one son-in-law, Jeff Jensen in 2010.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at Great Bend Cemetery. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Great Bend with the Rev. Dr. Scott V. Solether officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials in Mrs. Schuetz’s name have been established with First Presbyterian Church or PEO Foundation or Barton Community College – Glen and Dorothy Schuetz Family Scholarship Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

