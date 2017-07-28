Cop Shop (7/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/27)

Theft

At 11:24 a.m. a vehicle burglary was reported at 281 Auto Salvage, 561 N. US 281 Highway.

Injury Accident

At 3:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 338 Cottonwood Dr.

Theft

At 6:03 p.m. a theft was reported at 628 W. US 56 Highway in Dundee.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:59 p.m. a burglary was reported at 500 Barton Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/27)

Burglary / In Progress

At 1 a.m. Sarah Walker reported someone in her residence at 2101 29th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:29 a.m. Ellen Richmeir was arrested for a warrant at 12th Street & Adams Street.

Theft

At 1:40 a.m. Daniel Bartnick reported the theft of a red/white mountain bike at 12th Street & Adams Street. Total value of $150.00.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:31 a.m. a burglary and theft were reported at Kwik Kar Wash, 4916 10th Street.

Theft

At 9:37 a.m. a theft was reported at 16th Street and Main Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:43 a.m. a burglary case was reported at 3011 24th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Theft

At 3:33 p.m. a theft was reported at 1000 Main Street.

Breathing Problems

At 3:54 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2317 Washington Avenue.

Theft

At 9:46 p.m. theft of a dog was reported at 1804 Baker Avenue.

At 9:49 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 2716 10th Street, reported theft of motor fuel.

7/28

Breathing Problems

At 12:55 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3632 Robin Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:50 a.m. a report of two subjects in a vehicle at 1200 Bradley Road. A vehicle burglary case taken.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:17 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1200 Bradley Road.