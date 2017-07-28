Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/27)

BOOKED: Chelsea Bieberle of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for domestic battery and DUI, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ellen Richmeier of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $982.00 cash only. Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $303.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Sarah Woodward of Hoisington on HMC for domestic battery, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Jacob Michael Wilson of Great Bend on BTSO case for criminal damage, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Bruce Smith for Pawnee County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $25,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Chelsea Bieberle of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for domestic battery and DUI after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ellen Richmeier of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $982.00 cash only bond. Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $303.00 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Cody Gustus of Lorrain on serve sentence on Barton County District Court case.

RELEASED: Sarah Woodward of Hoisington posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on HMC case for domestic battery.

RELEASED: Nathan Manley of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case was granted probation.

RELEASED: Jacob Vargas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court after receiving order of release.

RELEASED: Cory Akins of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal warrant for failure to appear after receiving order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Charles Rowe Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Brandy Cook per the Barton County District Court to return to Florida.

RELEASED: Jacob Michael Wilson of Great Bend on BTSO for criminal damage after posting bond through Ace Bail Bonding of $1,000.00 C/S.