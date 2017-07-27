WATCH: Brownback still touts tax cuts as he heads to exit

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Gov. Sam Brownback says he wishes Kansas had preserved part of an income tax break he championed as a boon for small businesses.
Brownback cited the death of the exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners as one of his regrets during his 6½ years as governor. He reflected on his tenure during a Statehouse news conference following his nomination by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.
His departure would elevate Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a fellow GOP conservative, to governor. Brownback said he doesn’t know whether he’ll wait until his ambassador’s appointment is confirmed by the U.S. Senate before resigning as governor.
———-
TOPEKA -Kansas Governor Sam Brownback discussed his appointment to become an ambassador in President Trump’s administration during a news conference Thursday.
The 2-term governor answered many questions on a variety of topics including taxes, the economy and more.
On Wednesday the White House announced President Donald Trump nominated Brownback to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.
If confirmed by the Senate, he’ll run the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom.
Comments
Steve says
His first stop should be at the Vatican – forgiveness !
Report this comment